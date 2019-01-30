Sunoco LP (SUN) to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Sunoco in a research note issued on Monday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.50. Sunoco had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SUN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sunoco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sunoco in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

SUN opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sunoco by 28.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,637,000 after purchasing an additional 375,235 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 100.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 121,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 61,131 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the third quarter worth $1,978,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 28.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 93,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Sunoco by 208.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 62,962 shares in the last quarter. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sunoco news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $47,668.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,183 shares in the company, valued at $917,509.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th will be given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.10%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It serves convenience stores and commission agent locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers.

