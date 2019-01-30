Suburban Propane Partners LP Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (SPH)

Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 4th.

Suburban Propane Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years. Suburban Propane Partners has a payout ratio of 205.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 144.6%.

Shares of NYSE:SPH opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Suburban Propane Partners has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The energy company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.03. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $192.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

SPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In related news, Director Jane Swift sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $62,451.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. Its Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

