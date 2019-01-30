Stryker (SYK) Issues Q1 2019 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) issued an update on its first quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-1.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.84. Stryker also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $8.00-8.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $161.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91. Stryker has a 1-year low of $144.75 and a 1-year high of $179.84.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 9.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Cowen set a $195.00 price target on Stryker and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $170.00 price target on Stryker and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.81.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 9,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.60, for a total value of $1,508,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total value of $69,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,845,078. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/stryker-syk-issues-q1-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.