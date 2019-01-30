Strs Ohio Sells 7,200 Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,828,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,601,000 after acquiring an additional 100,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,828,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,601,000 after acquiring an additional 100,149 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 3,195,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,118,000 after acquiring an additional 310,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,059,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,030,000 after acquiring an additional 44,316 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,905,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,077,000 after acquiring an additional 555,253 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $83.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 12-month low of $60.30 and a 12-month high of $89.75.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Jay M. Grossman sold 3,125 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $252,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXST. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.89.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

