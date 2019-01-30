Strs Ohio Has $4.72 Million Position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3,095.8% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth $205,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.7% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at $364,000.

In related news, CFO Adeel Khan acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.43 per share, for a total transaction of $50,467.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,467.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

REXR stock opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $33.63.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 168 properties with approximately 20.6 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

