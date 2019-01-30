Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Stake in 3M Co (MMM)

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in 3M by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in 3M by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,042,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,879,000 after purchasing an additional 430,262 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in 3M by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $195.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 3M from $251.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.96.

NYSE:MMM opened at $196.95 on Wednesday. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $176.87 and a fifty-two week high of $255.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.03. 3M had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

3M announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

