FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 727 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 844% compared to the average daily volume of 77 put options.

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Monday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Friday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.08.

Get FMC alerts:

NYSE FMC opened at $80.10 on Wednesday. FMC has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $92.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. FMC had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FMC will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

FMC announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 27th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. FMC’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

In other news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.90 per share, with a total value of $251,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of FMC by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,445,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,321,000 after buying an additional 62,905 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,044,000 after purchasing an additional 154,747 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of FMC by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,546,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,018,000 after purchasing an additional 63,077 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,312,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,036,000 after purchasing an additional 37,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 12,015.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,801,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on FMC (FMC)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/stock-traders-purchase-high-volume-of-put-options-on-fmc-fmc.html.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.