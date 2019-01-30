Sterneck Capital Management LLC Invests $748,000 in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) Stock

Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $626,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 607,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,493,000 after buying an additional 79,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,705,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,874,000 after buying an additional 1,729,594 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,558,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Separately, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in a research report on Monday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.14. 101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,402. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $50.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1154 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 22nd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/sterneck-capital-management-llc-invests-748000-in-invesco-ultra-short-duration-etf-gsy-stock.html.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.