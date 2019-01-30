Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Sells 1,673 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV cut its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV owned approximately 0.07% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 765,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,218,000 after acquiring an additional 420,247 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 421.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 294.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2,671.1% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 92,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after acquiring an additional 89,214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.74. 325,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,631,367. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.62.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

