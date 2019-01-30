Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) Chairman Phillip Goldstein Buys 3,100 Shares of Stock

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Chairman Phillip Goldstein bought 3,100 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $39,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 103,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,461.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Phillip Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 15th, Phillip Goldstein bought 3,100 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $38,719.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Phillip Goldstein acquired 5,000 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $58,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Phillip Goldstein acquired 5,003 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $58,084.83.

On Friday, December 27th, Phillip Goldstein acquired 6,000 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $67,920.00.

On Thursday, December 27th, Phillip Goldstein acquired 6,000 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $67,920.00.

Shares of SPE opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $15.59.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Special Opportunities Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.20.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

