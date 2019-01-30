SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) Shares Bought by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 216.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8,654.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 178,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,170,000 after buying an additional 176,368 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $218,000. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 4,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $105,760,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 394.6% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $245.71 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $216.97 and a 1 year high of $269.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.1739 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 18th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

