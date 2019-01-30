Southern National Banc. of Virginia (SONA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Charlottesville Virginia, Sonabank is a new regional bank founded by an experienced banking team with close to hundred years of banking experience. They offer a full line of products and services for personal and business banking. Sonabank specializes in small to medium sized business banking. They have extensive experience in Small Business Administration loans as well as other types of financing suited for businesses. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of SONA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $350.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.63.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $24.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marie Taylor Leibson bought 6,500 shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $44,655.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,820 shares of company stock valued at $135,990. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONA. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

