Southern Copper (SCCO) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

SCCO has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded Southern Copper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Southern Copper from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. HSBC downgraded Southern Copper from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Santander downgraded Southern Copper from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.47.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.71. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 128.4% during the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 424.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. 7.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

