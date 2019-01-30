SouthCrest Financial Group Inc (SCSG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on February 15th

SouthCrest Financial Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SCSG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the bank on Friday, February 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. This is an increase from SouthCrest Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

SCSG opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. SouthCrest Financial Group has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $12.80.

SCSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SouthCrest Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. FIG Partners raised SouthCrest Financial Group from a “market-perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th.

SouthCrest Financial Group Company Profile

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides banking services. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, construction and development, equipment and inventory, practice, and Georgia entertainment tax credit financing; construction to permanent, investment real estate, and acquisition and development loans; and working capital and lines of credit.

