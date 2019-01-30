Soros Fund Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 299,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $34,965,000. Walt Disney comprises 0.8% of Soros Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 807.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.37.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $110.90 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $97.68 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 7th. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.84. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.86%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $124,178.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,458,203. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,381 shares of company stock worth $7,117,444. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/soros-fund-management-llc-purchases-new-holdings-in-walt-disney-co-dis.html.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.