Sonic Co. (SONC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sonic Co. (NASDAQ:SONC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SONC shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sonic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sonic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Shares of SONC opened at $43.49 on Friday. Sonic has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonic during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sonic during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Sonic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Sonic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic

Sonic Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a chain of drive-in restaurants in the United States. As of August 31, 2018, the company operated 3,606 Sonic Drive-Ins in 45 states, including 3,427 Drive-Ins owned and operated by franchisees; and 179 Drive-Ins owned and operated by the company.

