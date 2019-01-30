Snc-Lavalin Group (SNC) Price Target Cut to C$54.00

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$62.00 to C$54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Snc-Lavalin Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

SNC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$67.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snc-Lavalin Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.78.

Shares of TSE:SNC opened at C$37.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. Snc-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$33.51 and a one year high of C$61.54.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 3.01999993399588 earnings per share for the current year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy, Oil & Gas, Power, Infrastructure, Atkins, and Capital segments. The company offers various solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects.

