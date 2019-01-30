Smartlands Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $869,710.00 (SLT)

Smartlands (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. Smartlands has a market capitalization of $11.74 million and $869,710.00 worth of Smartlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Smartlands has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Smartlands token can now be bought for $2.30 or 0.00066037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00009196 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.37 or 0.01904482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00176946 BTC.

empowr coin (EMPR) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00204320 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000116 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029032 BTC.

Smartlands Token Profile

Smartlands’ launch date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands’ total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. The official message board for Smartlands is medium.com/@smartlands . Smartlands’ official Twitter account is @smartlands and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartlands is smartlands.io . The Reddit community for Smartlands is /r/SmartlandsPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Smartlands

Smartlands can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartlands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

