Smart Money Group LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (LRGF)

Smart Money Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF makes up about 2.0% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Smart Money Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRGF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 43.0% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,387. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $34.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st were issued a $0.3646 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. This is an increase from iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/smart-money-group-llc-has-1-91-million-stake-in-ishares-edge-msci-multifactor-usa-etf-lrgf.html.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.