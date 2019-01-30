SLM (SLM) Shares Gap Up to $11.02

Shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.03, but opened at $11.02. SLM shares last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 152759 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on SLM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SLM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

Get SLM alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.34.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $382.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SLM Corp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 14,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the third quarter valued at about $166,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “SLM (SLM) Shares Gap Up to $11.02” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/slm-slm-shares-gap-up-to-11-02.html.

About SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.