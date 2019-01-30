SLM (SLM) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SLM. BidaskClub lowered SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on SLM from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Get SLM alerts:

NASDAQ SLM opened at $10.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 1.41. SLM has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $12.46.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $382.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.40 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SLM will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 39,184,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $436,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,846 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,290,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,442,000 after purchasing an additional 85,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,510,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $295,592,000 after purchasing an additional 487,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,510,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $295,592,000 after purchasing an additional 487,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,769,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,900 shares during the last quarter.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.