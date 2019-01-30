Sirona Biochem (SBM) Trading 37.5% Higher

Shares of Sirona Biochem Corp (CVE:SBM) traded up 37.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. 899,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 392% from the average session volume of 182,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

About Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM)

Sirona Biochem Corp. operates as a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company in Canada and France. The company develops programs in three areas, including diabetes, anti-inflammatories, and anti-infectives for therapeutics; anti-aging and depigmenting agents in cosmeceuticals; and biological ingredients, such as inducers and adjuvants for the biological development and preservation.

