Signition LP Purchases Shares of 6,483 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Signition LP purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000.

In other news, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.02, for a total value of $1,230,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 562,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,168,610.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total value of $55,003.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,329 in the last ninety days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $128.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $130.53.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.42 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.45%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “average” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust (REIT) uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $19.1 billion and an asset base in North America of 32.2 million square feet (SF) as of September 30, 2018.

