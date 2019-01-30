Signition LP Increases Position in Progressive Corp (PGR)

Signition LP boosted its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 196.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Signition LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Progressive by 88.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Progressive by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Progressive by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Progressive by 409.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Barclays upped their price objective on Progressive from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Progressive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Progressive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.64.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $783,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,587,080.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total value of $350,694.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,370 shares in the company, valued at $10,457,735.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,548 shares of company stock worth $4,896,096. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $65.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.57). Progressive had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be issued a $2.514 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Progressive’s previous annual dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

