Shutterfly (SFLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Shutterfly to post earnings of $5.35 per share for the quarter.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.22. Shutterfly had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $368.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Shutterfly to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SFLY traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.04. 2,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. Shutterfly has a one year low of $35.08 and a one year high of $100.34. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Shutterfly to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Shutterfly in a research note on Friday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

In other Shutterfly news, insider Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $30,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $30,067.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Satish Menon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,624.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,868. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

