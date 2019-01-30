Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) Position Raised by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MHI Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 350.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 80.40% and a negative return on equity of 215.59%. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. This is a positive change from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.53%.

SHLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.04.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline.

