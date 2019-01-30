Serco Group (SRP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Serco Group (LON: SRP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/22/2019 – Serco Group had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 114 ($1.49). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2019 – Serco Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 1/15/2019 – Serco Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
- 1/10/2019 – Serco Group had its “sector performer” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 1/10/2019 – Serco Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 108 ($1.41) to GBX 115 ($1.50). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/9/2019 – Serco Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 1/9/2019 – Serco Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 95 ($1.24).
- 1/9/2019 – Serco Group was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating.
- 1/9/2019 – Serco Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/4/2019 – Serco Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on the stock.
- 12/19/2018 – Serco Group was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 87 ($1.14).
- 12/14/2018 – Serco Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 103 ($1.35) to GBX 108 ($1.41). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/14/2018 – Serco Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on the stock.
- 12/13/2018 – Serco Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 12/13/2018 – Serco Group was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 80 ($1.05).
- 12/11/2018 – Serco Group had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 12/10/2018 – Serco Group was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating. They now have a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on the stock.
- 12/10/2018 – Serco Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON SRP traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 110.60 ($1.45). The company had a trading volume of 1,165,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. Serco Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 82.25 ($1.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 123.60 ($1.62).
In other Serco Group news, insider Rupert Soames sold 399,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25), for a total value of £383,674.56 ($501,338.77).
