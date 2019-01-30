Serco Group (SRP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Serco Group (LON: SRP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/22/2019 – Serco Group had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 114 ($1.49). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2019 – Serco Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/15/2019 – Serco Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/10/2019 – Serco Group had its “sector performer” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/10/2019 – Serco Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 108 ($1.41) to GBX 115 ($1.50). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/9/2019 – Serco Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/9/2019 – Serco Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 95 ($1.24).

1/9/2019 – Serco Group was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating.

1/9/2019 – Serco Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/4/2019 – Serco Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on the stock.

12/19/2018 – Serco Group was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 87 ($1.14).

12/14/2018 – Serco Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 103 ($1.35) to GBX 108 ($1.41). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/14/2018 – Serco Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on the stock.

12/13/2018 – Serco Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

12/13/2018 – Serco Group was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 80 ($1.05).

12/11/2018 – Serco Group had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/10/2018 – Serco Group was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating. They now have a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on the stock.

12/10/2018 – Serco Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON SRP traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 110.60 ($1.45). The company had a trading volume of 1,165,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. Serco Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 82.25 ($1.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 123.60 ($1.62).

In other Serco Group news, insider Rupert Soames sold 399,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25), for a total value of £383,674.56 ($501,338.77).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America. It provides defense, health, justice and immigration, transport, and citizen services. The company also offers non-clinical support services to hospitals; environmental and leisure services, as well as a range of front, middle, and back-office services to public sector customers; and IT services.

