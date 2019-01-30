Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SENS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Senseonics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Senseonics posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Senseonics will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Senseonics.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Senseonics (NASDAQ:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SENS traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.37. 38,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,225. Senseonics has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $5.29.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Senseonics (SENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.