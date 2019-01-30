SEI Investments (SEIC) Announces Earnings Results

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $405.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.45 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.50. The company had a trading volume of 953,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,357. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. SEI Investments has a one year low of $42.27 and a one year high of $78.35.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.30. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 96,767 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $5,155,745.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,305,249 shares in the company, valued at $549,063,666.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,997 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $237,357.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 511,223 shares of company stock valued at $27,124,902. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

