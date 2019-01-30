Secureworks (SCWX) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.08

Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.08 and last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 10689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCWX. BidaskClub upgraded Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Secureworks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. First Analysis cut Secureworks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Secureworks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.39.

The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.60 and a beta of 0.50.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $133.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.52 million. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Secureworks Corp will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Secureworks during the third quarter valued at $178,000. AXA purchased a new position in Secureworks during the third quarter valued at $193,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Secureworks by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Secureworks during the third quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Secureworks by 25.4% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

About Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond to security incidents, and predict emerging threats.

