Scpharmaceuticals (SCPH) Cut to Market Perform at Leerink Swann

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) was downgraded by equities researchers at Leerink Swann from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scpharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Scpharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $68.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.22. On average, equities analysts expect that Scpharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Scpharmaceuticals by 1,268.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,008 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Scpharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Scpharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 59,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in Scpharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 469,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 63,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Scpharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix, a drug-device combination product that is under development for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting.

