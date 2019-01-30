Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) Shares Bought by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 243,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 441,677.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,198,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195,529 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 989.3% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,147,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,531 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,362,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,147,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,482,000 after purchasing an additional 470,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,015,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.28. The company had a trading volume of 91,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,382. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $55.87 and a 12 month high of $70.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were issued a $0.0859 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

