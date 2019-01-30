Scholtz & Company LLC Takes Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000. Dollar Tree comprises about 0.8% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 142,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at $1,573,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.96.

Shares of DLTR traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $95.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,410. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.78 and a fifty-two week high of $116.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.64%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

