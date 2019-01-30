Scholtz & Company LLC Buys New Stake in Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 77,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,000. Etsy comprises approximately 3.2% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETSY. Zacks Investment Research cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.87.

NASDAQ ETSY traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $53.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,731. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Etsy Inc has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Etsy had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jill Simeone sold 11,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $578,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 35,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $1,835,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Scholtz & Company LLC Buys New Stake in Etsy Inc (ETSY)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/scholtz-company-llc-buys-new-stake-in-etsy-inc-etsy.html.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.