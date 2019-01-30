Savannah Resources (SAV) Given Corporate Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northland Securities restated a corporate rating on shares of Savannah Resources in a report on Monday, November 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Savannah Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 23.53 ($0.31).

Get Savannah Resources alerts:

Shares of SAV stock opened at GBX 4.97 ($0.06) on Tuesday. Savannah Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 6.92 ($0.09).

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.