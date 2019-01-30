Saul Centers Inc (BFS) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,947,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 53,115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Saul Centers worth $109,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 34.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,137,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 7.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,607,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 0.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 166,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,318,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott V. Schneider sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $43,502.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $507,867.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Chapoton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. Saul Centers Inc has a 12-month low of $45.49 and a 12-month high of $60.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 17th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 16th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

