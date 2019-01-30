Sasol Limited (SSL) Stake Lowered by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sasol were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Sasol by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 23,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sasol by 60.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Sasol by 16.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 27,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sasol by 3.9% in the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 109,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Sasol stock opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87. Sasol Limited has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $39.73.

Several analysts have weighed in on SSL shares. TD Securities reissued an “average” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Sasol in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

