SAP (SAP) PT Set at €110.00 by Barclays

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €110.00 ($127.91) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAP. Oddo Bhf set a €98.00 ($113.95) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €116.00 ($134.88) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €110.66 ($128.67).

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €89.33 ($103.87) on Wednesday. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €81.37 ($94.62) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

