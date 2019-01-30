SAP (SAP) PT Set at €110.00 by Barclays

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €110.00 ($127.91) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAP. Oddo Bhf set a €98.00 ($113.95) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €108.00 ($125.58) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €116.00 ($134.88) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €110.66 ($128.67).

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €89.33 ($103.87) on Wednesday. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €81.37 ($94.62) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

