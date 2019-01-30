SalPay One Day Trading Volume Tops $188.00 (SAL)

SalPay (CURRENCY:SAL) traded 39.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, SalPay has traded up 52.1% against the dollar. One SalPay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000593 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. SalPay has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $188.00 worth of SalPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.50 or 0.11091324 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000018 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00027447 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00001002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00001521 BTC.

SalPay Token Profile

SalPay (SAL) is a token. It launched on January 8th, 2018. SalPay’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SalPay is www.salpay.com/blog . SalPay’s official Twitter account is @SALPayTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . SalPay’s official website is www.salpay.com

Buying and Selling SalPay

SalPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SalPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SalPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SalPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

