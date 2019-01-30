Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report issued on Monday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Fleming now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.17. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBRA. Mizuho downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $23.83.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.64 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 61.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 136.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 34,290 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,663,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,881,000 after buying an additional 12,607 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,630,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,902,000 after buying an additional 24,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 487 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 350 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 91 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 17 other loans), 11 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

