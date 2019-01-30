RWC Asset Management LLP Acquires 260,177 Shares of Lazard Ltd (LAZ)

RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 260,177 shares during the quarter. Lazard comprises about 2.8% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Lazard were worth $48,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,733,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,848,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,909,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $140,051,000 after acquiring an additional 524,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 486,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,815,000 after acquiring an additional 212,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after acquiring an additional 156,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAZ shares. Wolfe Research lowered Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lazard in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Lazard in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

LAZ traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.10. 13,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $33.54 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

