RWC Asset Management LLP Acquires 122,000 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)

RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 109.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 233,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $12,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at $156,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at $223,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.01. 9,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.74. Planet Fitness Inc has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $59.52.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $136.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson set a $58.00 price objective on Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.79.

WARNING: “RWC Asset Management LLP Acquires 122,000 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/rwc-asset-management-llp-acquires-122000-shares-of-planet-fitness-inc-plnt.html.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.