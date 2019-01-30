Rubycoin Price Down 28.4% Over Last 7 Days (RBY)

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, Rubycoin has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. One Rubycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0456 or 0.00001308 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. Rubycoin has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $1.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00054278 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00017514 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Rubycoin

Rubycoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 26,548,782 coins. The official website for Rubycoin is www.rubycoin.org . Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg . The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rubycoin

Rubycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

