RT Minerals (RTM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

RT Minerals Corp (CVE:RTM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 7017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $604,400.00 and a PE ratio of -0.43.

About RT Minerals (CVE:RTM)

RT Minerals Corp., a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold and diamond properties in Canada. It also explores for base metals. The company's principal mineral properties include the 100% optioned Norwalk and Dill River properties; and the 100% owned Golden Reed Mine, South Wawa, Ballard Lake, and Dog Lake properties located in Wawa, Ontario.

