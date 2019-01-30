Royal Mail (RMG) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a research note published on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RMG. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 428 ($5.59) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective (down previously from GBX 485 ($6.34)) on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 537 ($7.02) to GBX 341 ($4.46) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Mail presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 362.80 ($4.74).

RMG traded up GBX 8.20 ($0.11) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 269 ($3.51). The company had a trading volume of 7,818,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,000. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 367.80 ($4.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 575 ($7.51).

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported GBX 13.60 ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 16.60 ($0.22) by GBX (3) (($0.04)).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th were given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th.

In related news, insider Rico Back acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £435,000 ($568,404.55). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 412,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,266,000.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

