Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Releases Q1 2019 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) updated its first quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.08. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY19 guidance to $9.75-10.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCL. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Wolfe Research set a $151.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.67.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Shares of RCL traded up $7.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,894. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $89.48 and a 52 week high of $135.10.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain acquired 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,995,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 842,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,971,907.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernt Reitan sold 1,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total transaction of $168,183.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/royal-caribbean-cruises-rcl-releases-q1-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.