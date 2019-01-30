Rockwell Automation (ROK) Earns Outperform Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $195.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $188.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ROK. Stephens started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.44.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $173.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $141.46 and a twelve month high of $201.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Theodore D. Crandall sold 13,420 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.77, for a total transaction of $2,358,833.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,872,865.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 177 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $29,684.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,662 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the third quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 62,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 34.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 13,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 23.0% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 127,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,925,000 after buying an additional 23,863 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 12.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Elefante Mark B increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.5% during the third quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 3,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

