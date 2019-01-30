Robert Half International (RHI) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

NYSE RHI traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.19. 3,046,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,778. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $51.35 and a 1-year high of $79.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1,113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

