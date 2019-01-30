Riverview Financial Co. (RIVE) Director Timothy E. Resh Acquires 1,050 Shares

Riverview Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:RIVE) Director Timothy E. Resh acquired 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $13,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS RIVE opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. Riverview Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

Get Riverview Financial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wheatland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Riverview Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new stake in Riverview Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Riverview Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in Riverview Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new position in Riverview Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $3,271,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/riverview-financial-co-rive-director-timothy-e-resh-acquires-1050-shares.html.

Riverview Financial Company Profile

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and government entities in the United States. It accepts interest bearing deposits, such as money market accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and noninterest bearing and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.