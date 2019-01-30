Ripto Bux Price Hits $0.0001 (RBX)

Ripto Bux (CURRENCY:RBX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Ripto Bux token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ripto Bux has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Ripto Bux has a market cap of $42,521.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Ripto Bux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00009289 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028930 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.01906280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00177062 BTC.

empowr coin (EMPR) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00203950 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000115 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029051 BTC.

About Ripto Bux

Ripto Bux was first traded on April 2nd, 2017. Ripto Bux’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,236,123 tokens. Ripto Bux’s official website is riptobux.com . Ripto Bux’s official Twitter account is @riptobux . Ripto Bux’s official message board is medium.com/@riptobux . The Reddit community for Ripto Bux is /r/riptobux

Buying and Selling Ripto Bux

Ripto Bux can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

